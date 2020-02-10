WENATCHEE - On Saturday, the Wenatchee Valley recognized ten exceptional young women who stood out because of their high academic standing, inspiring charisma, industrious nature, and extracurricular involvement. However, three of the ten were somewhat immortalized on a local level when their names were announced as Washington State’s 2020 Apple Blossom royal court during the royalty selection pageant at the Numerica Performing Arts Center.
Eastmont High School Senior Tess Sparks was crowned as queen, Wenatchee High School seniors Kaia St. John and Kelly Norland were inducted as princesses.
Tess Sparks is the president of her high school’s National Honor Society and volunteers in the Wenatchee Valley as a member of Key Club. Sparks is a Link Crew Leader where she assists sophomores in their transformation from the junior high to the high school, and was captain of the soccer team her senior year. After graduation, Sparks plans to play soccer at Whitman College and study Psychology, Sociology, and English.
Kaia St. John is a second year Running Start student at Wenatchee Valley College and has been a part of her high school’s ASB for three consecutive years serving as a senate member, Student Body secretary, and this year, the senior class president. St. John has also been involved in the school newspaper, Horticulture, and Honors Society. She has a year of work experience as a tutor and mentor at a middle school through their after-school program. After graduation, St. John plans to continue focusing her studies on Communication and Social Sciences, and hopes to major in Public Relations later at the university level.
Kelly Norland is the ASB president of her high school, has been a leader in Random Acts of Kindness Club since middle school, is involved in Honor Society, and is currently working on her fourth varsity letter in Community Service. Norland was on the swim team, founded an annual Duathlon to raise money for a local beneficiary, and she has also been involved in Young Life as a music leader and as a volunteer at a month-long summer camp. After graduation, Norland plans to attend Western Washington University and continue to earn her Bachelor’s Degree in Dental Hygiene through the Bellingham Technical College.
The three girls are Washington State Apple Blossom Festival’s 101st royal court.
In addition to the Washington State Apple Blossom Festival, all three ladies will partake in traditional Apple Blossom activities such as volunteer work, community events and the crowning of next year’s Washington State Apple Blossom Royalty Court.
