MOSES LAKE - Moses Lake is about to get some cuisine unique to the area soon thanks to a local family.
The Santis family will soon be serving about 40 different flatbread sandwiches at their Mr. Flatbread eatery.
Located at 208 S. Alder St., the restaurant will sit two commercial spaces down from J’s Terryaki.
Mr. Flatbread will open by the end of December.
Mr. Flatbread will also serve salads, specialty drinks, and soft drinks.
The owners, Mary and Elli Santis, used to own a restaurant in Ellensburg, but recently moved to Moses Lake to be closer to their daughter, Juliana, who also will be involved in the flatbread restaurant.
The Santis family said they wanted to do flatbreads because of the demand for healthier alternatives in Moses Lake.
For to see a few photos of what Mr. Flatbread will be serving as well as it's full menu, go to their website at www.mrflatbread.com.
