EPHRATA - It’s easy to get emotional as we think back to all the trials and tribulations many of us endured in 2020. In today’s world, it’s difficult to discern members of the media from ‘friend’ or ‘foe,’ but we want you to know that we are your allies, and we want you to be ours as we navigate through these divisive times.
We pride ourselves in being servants of our local communities. Our focus is fostering awareness about the topics that matter as well as the events and people who impact our lives.
It’s about generating a dialogue between members of the community in hopes of learning from one another while embracing our differences. Our coverage area has a voice; we read it, we hear it, we see it, and it inspires us daily as we formulate our coverage plans and develop our stories.
iFIBER ONE News has experienced exponential success over the last few years and it’s thanks to you, our readers. Your support since our inauguration in 2012, has allowed us to stay in business, and inspired us to build on that success as we seek excellence through our unconventional approach to news.
Our readers are our number one priority. We see you, we hear you, we appreciate you, and most of all, we thank you for following us.
Merry Christmas and Happy Holidays from all of us at iFIBER ONE News.
