Contrary to what AAA travel is reporting for all of America, 22% fewer Washington residents are expected to travel for the holidays this year. AAA predicts that three-quarters of Americans will stay home.
Public health officials are advising against traveling during the 12-day end-of-year stretch that typically sees a high demand for travel.
AAA Travel believes 626,000 fewer Washingtonians will take to the road, air, or any other means of travel to get to their holiday destinations.
In addition, AAA believes traveling by car will be the preferred method of travel, but use of that transpiration medium is expected to decline by 25% this holiday season in the Evergreen State.
“While Thanksgiving is traditionally spent gathering with friends and family, the year-end holidays are when Americans often venture out for longer, more elaborate vacations. That will not be the case this year,” said Kelly Just, AAA Washington’s public relations manager. “Public health concerns, official guidance not to travel, and an overall decline in consumer sentiment have encouraged the vast majority of Americans to stay home for the holidays.”
AAA made a bold prediction about roadside rescues in Washington this season, stating that it suspects it will need to tend to 6,000 Washingtonians who will be stranded at the roadside during their holiday trips.
AAA’s projections are based on economic forecasting and research by IHS Markit, a London-based business information provider. For the purposes of this forecast, the year-end holiday travel period is defined as the period from Wednesday, Dec. 23 to Sunday, Jan. 3, 2021. The 12-day holiday period is the same length as last year. This forecast was finalized during the week of Nov. 23.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.