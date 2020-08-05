EPHRATA - Forecasters with the National Interagency Fire Center are predicting above-average risk of large wildfires through August and likely into September.
While temperatures were cooler than normal in early July, recent temperatures into the triple-digits several times combined with little precipitation caused fuels to continue to dry.
“Given the recent fire activity and potential increase in lightning, above normal fire activity is likely to occur in August and continue into September before the expected wetter than normal conditions,” fire center officials stated. “The number of fires and acreage burned remained well below average for the geographic area for the first three weeks of July. In the last week of July, lightning and rising fire danger led to increased ignitions and several large fires requiring incident management teams mainly in central Washington and central Oregon.”
The state Department of Natural Resources has also listed fire danger in central Washington as “extreme.”
“There's no indication that these hot, dry conditions are going to let up anytime soon, so please help us protect our firefighters and avoid any activities that could potentially cause a wildfire," state Public Lands Commissioner Hilary Franz.
The National Weather Service has issued a Fire Weather Watch through Thursday in central Washington, with expected low humidity and winds 15-25 mph and gusts up to 45 mph.
DNR is going to need more of your money because of how fast they blow through it. Look what happened in Wenatchee - $2 million in one week.
