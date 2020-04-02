MOSES LAKE - A tragic incident took the life of a local healthcare leader on Wednesday.
According to the Moses Lake Fire Department, Moses Lake Community Health Center Chief Medical Officer Dr. Larry Verhage was killed in a vehicle accident on his property Wednesday afternoon.
Verhage has been a physician in Moses Lake since 1999 and chief medical officer at the Moses Lake Community Health Center for at least six years.
In addition to being a medical professional, Verhage also served on the Moses Lake Christian Academy Board of Directors.
Moses Lake Community Health Center issued a statement to iFIBER ONE News on Thursday:
“Dr. Verhage has had a tremendous impact on our community. It’s a horrible loss and our hearts go out to his family.”
Verhage leaves behind eight children and his wife of 21-plus years.
(1) comment
God rest his soul.
