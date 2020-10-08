SEATTLE (AP) — The American Civil Liberties Union of Washington filed a lawsuit against the state Department of Licensing on Wednesday, arguing the state’s practice of suspending drivers’ licenses when they fail to pay traffic fines unfairly hurts people who can’t afford to pay.
The complaint, filed in Thurston County Superior Court on behalf of people whose licenses have been suspended, names the Washington State Department of Licensing and department director Teresa Berntsen as defendants, The Seattle Times reported.
Currently in Washington, when a driver gets a moving violation such as a speeding ticket, they can pay the fine or request a hearing. But if they don’t respond to the citation or fail to appear at a hearing, their license is suspended. If the person doesn’t pay or enter a payment plan, the court can refer the debt to a collection agency.
People who then drive without a valid license can be charged with a misdemeanor which at the lowest level can carry another $1,000 fine or 90 days in jail.
The ACLU argues this system unconstitutionally favors wealthier people, who can pay their tickets and keep their licenses, while stripping people with low incomes of their right to drive, trapping them with ballooning debt and making it more difficult for them to keep a job that could help them pay off their fines.
“License suspensions for those unable to pay fines, fees, and default judgments for moving violations are not about public safety,” the complaint said.
Licensing spokesperson Christine Anthony said in an email Wednesday, “We have just received the lawsuit and will be working with the Attorney General’s Office on our next steps.”
The ACLU claims the system violates state constitutional rights to due process and equal protection and against excessive fines. The attorneys ask the court to stop the Department of Licensing from suspending licenses for unpaid tickets or failure to appear.
(9) comments
The ACLU got rid of DUI checkpoints in WA, which I think is good. This one, however, removes the individual responsibility to account for your wrongdoing. I think there are payment plans, right, that one can work out with the courts?
I have always thought fines and fees should be income based. A set percentage for child support or fines. But if the picture is a true citation, 102 MPH in a 70 MPH is a safety issue.
"suspending licenses for unpaid tickets or failure to appear".
Yeah lets remove consequences for people who dont want to take care of their responsibilties from their bad choices. Shit while were at it let's get rid of suspending licenses for dead beat dad's too.
Pay your fines when ever you feel like it! Yeah that makes sense.
I hate to agree with the ACLU, but in this case I think they are correct. Once their license is suspended, these people continue driving in order to get to work. In smaller towns, they and their vehicle are known to police and they become easy targets for additional driving while suspended tickets. Eventually they get so far behind they can’t catch up.
Simple solution... defund the police. Take away the guns, cars and trucks. Oh, one should not forget the police dogs too.
Maybe we can get the ACLU to sue L&I for similar reasons...
This is a joke right?
Or is nobody responsible for their actions?
This is not a joke. And no, nobody is responsible for their actions. It really is an Alice in Wonderland world.
Wow this it totally unexpected. When a left wing liberal extremist group like the ACLU has to sue another left wing liberal extremist group like the state of washington something in nature is out of balance.
End policing for profit.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.