WENATCHEE - For the sake of preserving forest health, 500 acres will burn south of Wenatchee soon. The planned fire is a prescribed burn that will take place in the Colockum Wildlife Area in March. The fire will be set by Washington State Department of Fish and Wildlife. The burn is purposed is to mitigate future wildfires.
“It’s not a question of whether we’ll have wildfires on these lands, but rather the degree to which we can reduce the damage they do,” said WDFW Prescribed Fire Manager Matt Eberlein. “By burning off accumulations of vegetation, we can reduce the risk of high-intensity wildfires that destroy wildlife habitat.”
WDFW officials addressed concerns about the potential for visibility issues during the fires.
“We work to minimize smoke, but smoke from planned fires can reach populated areas. Please slow down if you experience reduced visibility on roadways, particularly at night or in the early morning,” Eberlein said. “Given that fire personnel and their equipment may be working in the area, it’s just a good idea.”
WDFW is the state agency tasked with preserving, protecting and perpetuating fish, wildlife and ecosystems, while providing sustainable fishing, hunting, and other recreation opportunities.
