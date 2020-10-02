OKANOGAN - Representatives with American Airlines and the Gary Sinise Foundation hand-delivered over 500 snack care packages to the firefighters who battled some of the largest fires in state history last month.
Gary Sinise is an award-winning actor, musician, activist, and philanthropist.
The care packages were delivered to Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15 on Thursday, Oct. 1.
“Your firefighters have a lot to be proud of as they protected life and property from a fire that burned hundreds of thousands of acres in your beautiful part of our country. Thanks also for being so welcoming to the #AATeam. We really appreciate it,” American Airlines Randy Stillinger wrote in a statement addressed to the fire department on social media.
The 550+ care packages donated to the local fire department was a fraction of the 2,499 care packages donated to firefighters across Oregon, Washington, and California.
Douglas Okanogan Fire District 15 says it will deliver the care packages to firefighters in the region over the next several days.
