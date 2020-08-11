RITVILLE - An Adams County Sheriff’s Office correctional staff member and three inmates at the Adams County Jail have tested positive for COVID-19.
The staff member tested positive for the virus on Aug. 6. After showing symptoms of the virus, the staff member alerted command personnel immediately. The staff member has been in home isolation and is set to return to work within the next few days, according to the Adams County Sheriff’s Office.
The Adams County Health District was at the Adams County Jail on Friday afternoon for further testing. Results returned on Monday showed three inmates with the virus. Additional test results were negative for two staff members in the jail and dispatch.
A staff member outside the facility also tested positive for COVID-19 on Friday and is home in isolation.
The sheriff’s office is working with county health officials and all precautions and safety measures are being taken for the facility, sheriff’s office officials stated.
