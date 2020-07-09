OTHELLO - Adams County on Thursday saw its highest one-day total of COVID-19 cases, with 29 cases confirmed, all in the Othello area.
“These cases span a broad base of demographic groups and ages and are not limited to the mass testing recently conducted at an Othello processing plant. This is indicative of community-wide spread,” health officials stated.
During the pandemic, Adams County has had 221 confirmed cases, with 211 in Othello, five in Ritzville, three in Lind and one each in Washtucna and Hatton.
A total of 139 cases are listed as recovered. One person is currently hospitalized.
“Adams County Health Department continues to emphasize the importance of taking recommended measures to slow the spread of COVID-19, including physical distancing and wearing masks while indoors in public spaces,” health officials stated.
(2) comments
When is the health dept going to start breaking this out by nationality?
Oh wow! somebody is gonna dump on you for that one.
But I get it.
