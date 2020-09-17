On Thursday, Adams County officials announced their jurisdiction's 11th COVID-caused death since the pandemic began.
Health experts say a 63-year-old Ritzville man succumbed to the virus while being treated at Holy Family hospital in Spokane on Sept. 8.
Medical officials say the man had pre-existing health issues making the effects of the virus more severe.
On Thursday, Adams County tallied 10 new COVID cases. Grant County counted 24 new cases.
Health administrators put county COVID statistics into perspective by stating that 20% of all people gauged for COVID test positive.
The health district says a 20% positive rate is "way too high."
The Chelan-Douglas County region counted nine new cases on Wednesday.
