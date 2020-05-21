RITZVILLE - Adams County’s economic could soon get a jolt if the state approves its recently submitted Phase 2 variance application.
The application was sent to the state’s health department after becoming eligible to advance into phase 2. On Wednesday, Adams County Health Officer Alex Brzezny provided a written recommendation, indicating that the county is eligible and should apply for variance.
Adams County Commissioners unanimously approved accepting the recommendation. This is the second time Adams County has applied for variance.
Adams County has only reported three new coronavirus cases in the past three weeks. The application has signatures from local state legislators, mayors, the sheriff, the prosecutor, and the economic development director.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.