RITZVILLE - Four additional counties, including Adams County and Spokane County, have been approved by the state to move to Phase 2 of Gov. Jay Inslee’s “Safe Start plan.”
Grays Harbor and Lewis counties were the other two counties approved on Friday, according to the state’s Coronavirus Response Joint Information Center.
A total of 14 counties have now been approved to move to Phase 2: Adams, Asotin, Columbia, Garfield, Grays Harbor, Lincoln, Ferry, Pend Orielle, Skamania, Spokane, Stevens, Wahkiakum and Whitman.
Eleven Counties are eligible to apply for the Phase 2 variance, including Grant County, which is expected to submit its application to the state on Friday after approval from the Grant County Board of Health and Grant County commissioners.
Kittitas County’s application remains on hold until Tuesday, May 26 due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the Twin City Foods plant in Ellensburg.
Businesses in counties approved to move to Phase 2 must comply with all health and safety requirements outlined by the state here: https://bit.ly/2ZxnHWP.
Phase 2 of the state’s reopening plan allows camping, and new construction, as well as in-store retail purchases, with restrictions. Barber shops and salons can also reopen at that time, and restaurants can reopen at half capacity and table sizes limited to five.
