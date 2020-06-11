Deputies are asking for the public’s help in finding a hit-and-run suspect who ran over a family’s dog at the Lyle Lake campground in Adams County on Thursday.
Sheriff’s officials say the incident was reported at about 11:10 a.m.
Deputies say a silver/gray-colored square body style (believed to be between 1986 and 1993) Mazda mini pickup drove through the area and ran over the dog. The Mazda didn’t stop despite the family attempt to contact them. The pickup is also described as having a slightly different colored tailgate. Witnesses say the rig was occupied by two males, the passenger had a long white beard.
The family’s dog suffered compound fractures in the rear leg that required surgery.
The vehicle was seen traveling south on Seep Lakes Rd. If you think you saw this vehicle, contact the Adams County Sheriff Office.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.