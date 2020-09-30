ADAMS COUNTY - An Adams County resident in his 90s has died from COVID-19, bringing the county’s virus death total to 12.
The man died on Sept. 21 due to respiratory failure and COVID-19 viral infection, according to the Adams County Health Department. The man was hospitalized at Kadlec Medical Center in Richland at the time of his death.
“Adams County Health District is delaying the announcement of COVID-19 associated deaths in order to give families time to notify their loved ones. We also wait to verify that COVID-19 is listed as a cause of death on the death certificate to ensure we are not reporting deaths that are attributed to COVID-19,” health department officials stated.
As of Tuesday, Adams County has had 868 confirmed COVID-19 cases, with 747 of those cases listed as recovered. Three patients are currently hospitalized.
