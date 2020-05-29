RITZVILLE - Adams County has seen a bump in coronavirus cases over the last week.
The uptick may be related to new tracing efforts with little to no cases reported during the earlier half of May.
On Wednesday, county health officials reported six confirmed cases causing concern among residents. The Adams County health district announced that the six cases were not all related and believed they stemmed from Mother’s Day activities, not from the move to Phase 2 the week prior.
As of Friday, May 29, there have been have been a total of 62 coronavirus cases in Adams County with 52 reported recoveries and 14 pending test results.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.