EPHRATA - Kurt Adkinson will officially begin his position as the new police chief in Ephrata on Nov. 2.
Adkinson was appointed to the position by Mayor Bruce Reim earlier this month, pending an extensive background check, which has been completed along with Adkinson passing a polygraph and psychological test, according to City Administrator Mike Warren.
Adkinson began his law enforcement career in 1995 with the Washington State Patrol, where he worked his way up to sergeant in 2003 and lieutenant in 2018. He spent the past 17 years with the state patrol assigned in the Moses Lake area and has worked a number of assignments including academy instructor, Executive Protection Detail for the governor, criminal investigations sergeant and lieutenant and Commercial Vehicle Enforcement sergeant. Adkinson retired from the state patrol in June.
Adkinson holds a Bachelor of Arts degree from the University of Puget Sound and earned his Secondary Education Teaching credentials from Eastern Washington University.
Adkinson will replace Warren as chief. Warren was appointed city administrator after Wes Crago left the position last year. Ephrata police Capt. Eric Koch had been serving as interim chief and was also a finalist for the position.
(3) comments
Congratulations Mr. Adkinson!
When do you get to work for 25 years and retire with a full pension? When the general public is paying for it.
Abolish tax-payer funded pensions for public employees.
Better not be instituting gun control policies.
