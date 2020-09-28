ADAMS COUNTY - Adams County deputies have arrested a man and five juveniles in an alleged kidnapping of a 13-year-old boy.
Luis M. Soriano-Zuniga was booked into jail for second-degree kidnapping, first-degree burglary involving a firearm, unlawful possession of a firearm and reckless endangerment. The five male juveniles were booked into Martin Hall for second-degree kidnaping, unlawful possession of a firearm, possession of weapons capable of causing great bodily harm, second-degree arson and attempted theft of a motor vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
Deputies say all six suspects were involved in the kidnapping of the 13-year-old victim. The victim was reportedly forcibly taken to an undisclosed location where he was threatened with death after the suspects accused him of being a “snitch.”
The sheriff’s office is reporting that the incident appears to be gang related.
The case remains under investigation and no other details are being released at this time.
(8) comments
