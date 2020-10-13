QUINCY - Educators say a severe downdraft is to blame for the partial destruction of a school in Quincy Tuesday afternoon.
Just before 4:30 p.m., the Quincy School District released information about what was described as a “series of microbursts” that ripped the roof off of the gymnasium at Ancient Lakes Elementary.
School officials say there were no injuries, but Grant County Fire District 3 Assistant Chief Jim Kling says if school was in session, the flying debris could have killed someone.
Everyone is asked to avoid the area due to danger of airborne materials.
The building will be closed to staff for the remainder of the week.
Wind gusts of up to 60 mph at times were projected to afflict the area.
(4) comments
Uh, it's windy in Quincy. Might want to build to account for that.
Oh, but then you couldn't get a levy passed. So, now another levy, and the yokels get to pay for it twice. #rednecksmarts
One hundred eight MILLION dollar school levy and they still can’t spend our money wisely.
It was just built something is off here needs to be investigated, if kids where in school someone could have been killed!
Government built, lowest bid bites tax payer in but.
