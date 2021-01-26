MOSES LAKE - AeroTEC is literally doing big things in Moses Lake.
The aviation testing, engineering, and manufacturing company is expanding with the addition of an 85,000-square foot hangar.
The hangar will be used for commercial aircraft Maintenance, Repair, and Overhaul. AeroTEC is situated at the Grant County International Airport.
With the extra hangar, AeroTEC will be able to service a mix of up to nine regional, single-aisle and dual-aisle commercial aircraft. AeroTEC’s first customer in its new hangar is the Global Supertanker Boeing 747, an airship known for fighting wildfires around the world.
“As the leader of our state’s wildfire fighting force, I have seen first-hand the increasing devastation that wildfire brings to communities across Washington,” said Commissioner of Public Lands Hilary Franz. “Moses Lake is a strategic location for our firefighting aircraft, so the expansion of this kind of support on the ground is absolutely critical to ensuring we are equipped and ready to fight fires effectively and efficiently. I am pleased that AeroTEC has secured FAA approval of this MRO facility in Moses Lake and look forward to expanded aviation resources to help protect our lands and communities.”
AeroTEC recently acquired an FAA Part 145 Repair Station Certificate which allows it to service the Boeing 737 MAX, Boeing 747-400, and the Cessna Caravan.
“These announcements are huge milestones for our Moses Lake team and are the result of years of strategic capability building. AeroTEC has established itself as a specialist in the design, modification and now maintenance of special use Boeing 747s and other aircraft. We would have not been successful without the partnerships with our Congressional Delegation, the Washington State Department of Commerce, our local State Legislators and the Port of Moses Lake.”, said Lee Human, AeroTEC’s founder and chief executive officer. AeroTEC’s new MRO in Moses Lake joins the Flight Test Center on the Moses Lake campus, the Engineering Center in Seattle, and the AS9100 certified Manufacturing Center in Arlington, WA.
According to its website, AeroTEC develops, tests and certifies new aircraft products using innovative and scalable development, test and certification techniques to help large and small aerospace companies everywhere bring their products to market quickly, easily and efficiently.