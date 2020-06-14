EPHRATA - After 25 years of business, Mommy Yum Yum in Ephrata is closing its doors permanently.
Binh and Nhung Dang, owners of the Asian restaurant and deli on Basin Street Northwest, said goodbye to the community in a Facebook post Saturday night.
“Mommy Yum Yum Restaurant would like to thank our customers, friends, family, employees, and community for 25 years of support and trust,” the owners stated. “We have come to a difficult decision to close our doors permanently. We are grateful to have been a part of your lives. It has been an honor to have provided meals for you over these many years. The love we felt cannot due expressed in words. It saddens us to say goodbye. Wishing all of our valued community the very best and a heartfelt thank you.”
The restaurant was opened in 1995. Nhung Dang is known as Mommy Yum Yum, a name given to her by some Ephrata children she babysat before opening the restaurant.
Amen! And a whole lot to follow!
Enslee are you happy another business goes down? Sad!!!
