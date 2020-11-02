ELLENSBURG - It’s only appropriate to dedicate an American flag of epic proportions to those who epically fought for our country during wartime. That’s what the owners of Shree’s fuel station are doing at their second truck stop location in Thorp, just west of Ellensburg. The Saini family also own Shree's in George.
The 40 ft. by 80 ft. 150-pound behemoth was raised on October 20.
On November 11, Veterans Day, at 11:11 a.m., its owners will dedicate the flag to honor not only former military service members, but all Americans.
“This Flag is Saini family’s salute back to the greatest nation on earth and to all those who have served our nation in any capacity,” the Saini family explained in a statement released to iFIBER ONE News. “This Flag will remain here as a symbol of our Family’s appreciation to America, even long after we will be gone."
The Saini family says people from all political parties, all faiths, and all cultures are invited.
Social distancing protocols will be implemented.
(2) comments
Are they paying ifiber to run this story again and again?
Wow you are really a DICK. Good thing after tomorrow you can crawl into a hole and hide with that orange idiot.
