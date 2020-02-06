OLYMPIA - State lawmakers are crying foul after a series of Immigration Customs Enforcement arrests outside of the Grant County Courthouse in Ephrata and Adams County District Courthouse in Othello last year.
Sponsored by Democratic state Rep. My-Linh Thai of Bellevue, House Bill 2567 ultimately could put an end to ICE courthouse arrests.
According to the bill’s language, it states that civil arrests in and around Washington’s court facilities impede the fundamental mission of Washington’s courts, which is to ensure due process and access to justice for everyone.
The bill also state’s that the U.S. supreme court has recognized that “the unhindered and untrammeled functioning of our courts is part of the very foundation of our constitutional democracy,” and that a state may therefore adopt measures necessary and appropriate to safeguarding the administration of justice by its courts.
Politicians sponsoring the bill emphasize that “the administration of justice depends upon all people having free and full access to the courts.” The residual aftermath invoked by the recent swath of arrests have reportedly “created a climate of fear that is deterring and preventing Washington residents from safely interacting with the justice system,” according to lawmakers.
In summary, legislators say the primary aim of the proposed decree is to establish policies that provide safeguards protecting access to justice.
HB 2567 is cited as the "Courts Open to All Act."
Brenda Rodriguez, Eastern Washington coordinator for Washington Immigration Solidarity Network, told the Spokesman review that bill supporters are trying to prevent immigrants from being targeted, but highlighted that the intent is not to interfere with officers' duties.
“What we’re asking for is for them to go through their process and get those judicial warrants so that they’re not targeting everyone who goes through the courthouses,” she told the Spokesman Review.
The bill now heads to the House floor for consideration.
(15) comments
Well they let that illegal loose over in Seattle and he went back and raped the same old 80 year old lady again.
I guess liberals are all for that letting the illegals come and break our laws again after doing it the first time coming.
I don't suppose the idea of obeying the law and applying for entry has any merit.
Do you want to know what liberals are for? They are for referring to human beings as people, not with words like" illegal." And what does this have to do with the decision to try to stop ice from arresting people at courthouses? Is there a courthouse arrest policy that would have stopped him from doing this?
Are you talking about Moses Kelly in Kirkland? I've never seen anything that identified him as an undocumented immigrant. He's described as a transient it all the new stories I read.
There's a bunch of laws that I don't agree with. Yet, I follow them because they are the law, designed to keep a peaceful, civil society. If you're here illegally, you should be held to account for your actions.
And that's why they have come to the courthouse. To deal with their legal problems through the proper channels. Why punish them for that?
If they have broken our laws and are here illegally they should not have access to our legal system. They should just be arrested and returned to the country they came from.
And yet many of them had court dates set up and were supposed to be accommodated by our court system. If we are going to give them court dates, we should not arrest them for showing up for those court dates.
Once again, Washington officials show they care more about the illegal minorities than the legal majority. Like Pres. Trump said during the SOTU address, sanctuary cities should be for American citizens, not illegal immigrants who are here illegally and free loading off of citizen taxpayers.
They are arresting criminals. People who are here illegally and are not citizens. What if they spot a serial killer responsible for several murders? Would they be able to arrest that person? Criminals have shown they have no respect for our laws so why should we pass a bill such as this and expect constitutional protection. Especially if they are not citizens.
I'm pretty sure that ICE is not the agency that arrests mass murderers. Nor do I think mass murderers would show up at the courthouse of their own volition.
I believe that it’s a great privilege to enjoy our freedom and for the illegal aliens wanting to live the dream of the American however if they are here to break the laws and ignore our justice system then I hope our president holds true to his words!
It's about time. I sure many on the East Side will be cranky about this, but Washington will support it. I love my State.
Your gig is up Cheburashka, we now know why so many comments get deleted, you in fact work for I Fiber news!!! You are for criminals and every thing they stand for!! You will probably see that this like many others deleted.
I see. So I work for the news source that I frequently criticized for being too conservative, and I delete my own comments, then repost them later on in exactly the same wording.
I would say that the gig is up with you. You appear to be Alex Jones. 😝
