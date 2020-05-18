MOSES LAKE - Life has certainly taken ‘a few swings’ at one local salon owner, but could the blow dealt by the 2020 coronavirus pandemic be the final 'punch' that puts her out of business?
Heather Bepple Kerekffy lost her business to the Chico’s Pizza fire in January of 2018 and faced crippling legislation that had the potential to put her and fellow salon owners out of business. Both hurdles she was able to clear, but COVID-19’s grip on her establishment has resulted in significant losses that salons like hers, may not be able to recover from. Heather says her business has lost 90% of its revenue during the pandemic and amounting to $30,000.
Despite the fiscal damage, Heather and other local salons are banning together to keep each other informed about personal protective equipment and the guidelines involving salon-based businesses. Heather says she and other salons have also applied for COVID-19 relief funding, but she has yet to receive any aid.
“We have applied for every grant out there & have yet to receive any help other than a loan offer that at a time of loss & uncertainty in the government moving forward, it is not smart to take out a loan. So here the salon sits empty & losing money daily,” Heather told iFIBER ONE News.
Heather emphasized that she and other salon owners are ready to implement thorough sanitization. She added that her business has been rescheduling clients in anticipation of Phase 2 which will allow all salons to reopen. Heather says she is fully booked with customers for at least six weeks beyond June 1.
Phase 2 for the entire state is tentatively slated for June 1st, but Governor Jay Inslee stated that there’s no guarantee that the state will move forward with that timeline.
Salon Envy is located in downtown Moses Lake.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.