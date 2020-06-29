MANSFIELD - An East Wenatchee man’s desperate attempt to avoid a dead deer in the road in January resulted in his tragic demise months later.
On Monday, Washington State Patrol sent out a press memo that announced the death of 33-year-old Joshua Vines. Vines recently died from injuries he sustained in a head-on crash on SR 28 near Mansfield in Douglas County on January 14, 2020.
At about 6:49 a.m., State Troopers say Vines was driving east on SR 28 when he encountered a dead deer in the road. To avoid the animal carcass, Vines swerved, but lost control. Vines’s ill-fated effort resulted in him striking a vehicle driven by an Ephrata woman in the oncoming lane.
The driver of the other vehicle, 40-year-old Wendy Nevarez Macias, was injured, but survived.
Vines was airlifted to Harborview Medical Center in Seattle where he remained until his death.
