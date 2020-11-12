EAST WENATCHEE - After years of causing angst in the neighborhood, the problem house that once stood at 351 Eastmont Avenue in East Wenatchee is history.
On Thursday, crews tore down the home that had been a notorious spot for squatters since 2005. The residence served as a cesspool for crimes such as: stabbings, prostitution, overdoses, and assaults.
East Wenatchee Police Chief Rick Johnson says his experience with the home spanned back to the days when he was a detective at the Wenatchee Police Department.
“Prior to today, I couldn’t go to a public function without being asked why this house was allowed to continue existing, it was that much of a nuisance in the neighborhood,” Johnson told iFIBER ONE News on Thursday.
Johnson says hundreds of needles and drug paraphernalia items were scattered throughout the home prior to clean up. After the family related to the owner, an elderly woman in assisted living care, failed to remove squatters from the home due to squatter protection laws. Law enforcement was recently given the ok to step in and vacate the premises; a process that took six weeks.
Since 2005, Johnson says the East Wenatchee Police Department has received over 200 calls about the nuisance property.
Johnson says a neighboring home is also a bit of a problem and action may be taken against that residence as well if issues persist.
