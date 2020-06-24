OLYMPIA — Attorney General Bob Ferguson said Tuesday his office will review at least 30 investigations of police use of deadly force to ensure they followed a new state law in the wake of the questionable handling of an investigation into the death of 33-year-old Manuel Ellis while in Tacoma police custody.
Police in Washington state have used force in 2020 at least 30 times that resulted in death or serious injury to suspects, according to the attorney general’s office. Each incident was supposed to be investigated —independently, free of conflicts of interest and unnecessary secrecy about officers’ actions — under Initiative 940, a measure passed in 2018 that called for more public transparency and accountability to victims’ families.
Ellis died March 3 after police encountered him in south Tacoma, allegedly bothering drivers by approaching their cars, The Seattle Times reported. The Pierce County Medical Examiner determined Ellis died of oxygen deprivation due to physical restraint, ruled his death a homicide, and listed methamphetamine intoxication and heart disease as contributing factors.
Police claim Ellis charged an officer as he got out of a patrol cruiser and slammed him to the ground. But an eyewitness video showed officers pummeling Ellis moments after they met and captured Ellis’ haunting last words: “I can’t breathe, sir!”
Under I-940, the Pierce County Sheriff’s Office handled the investigation but only recently the Sheriff’s Office acknowledged a deputy was present as police detained Ellis. That would be considered a conflict of interest under I-940, requiring the sheriff to step aside.
The Pierce County Prosecuting Attorney’s Office and the attorney general have said the deputy present may actually have participated in detaining Ellis. Together, the facts call into question why the sheriff’s department didn’t step aside sooner.
“Pierce County’s admitted failure to comply with the requirements of I-940 is deeply troubling,” Ferguson said. “I hope our inquiry will find that law enforcement agencies across the state, unlike Pierce County, are following the law that requires independent, transparent investigations into the use of deadly force. Whatever my office finds. We will be transparent with the public.”
Gov. Jay Inslee last week ordered the Washington State Patrol to investigate the death. The agency will report its findings to the attorney general’s office to decide whether any of the officers involved with detaining Ellis will face criminal charges.
The Pierce County sheriff has yet to determine whether the department violated I-940, spokesman Ed Troyer said last week.
But Brionna Aho, an AG spokesperson, said the office has determined that two citizens were invited “to the (sheriff’s investigation conclusion) briefing less than a week before it was scheduled to take place instead of being appointed early in the process as ‘non-law enforcement community representatives,’ under I-940’s independent investigation criteria.”
The Attorney General’s Office also questions the Pierce County Sheriff’s Department’s compliance with requirements to publicly identify everyone conducting the investigation, and to assign a liaison to Ellis’s family as a conduit for communication with investigators.
I must not understand something.. If this law was passed in 2018 -- Why is it 2 years later that the Attorney General's office is NOW only seeing if "law enforcement" are properly following the law..
And you know the Ferguson Tool isn't going to do a darn thing if Trump isn't involved some way or some how..
And a Sheriff's office is manipulating evidence to justify their response?? Say it ain't soo.. SHOCKKKERRR!!!
Only true way to keep Cops Honest is if you take away their protections so they think before they do stupid hostile and aggressive actions. And before you Brown Nosed Cop lovers mouth off -- If you can justify to me that somehow holding a handcuffed prisoner to the ground so forcefully the suspects air is pushed from their dying body until the suspect is pronounced DEAD is somehow an acceptable practice then yeah we will just have to disagree.
But as we all Know from MLPD's justified response they throw celebration parties to Officers when their Officers kill their suspects. So as all you Cop Supporters agree to, I guess it can only be said that if the suspect is DEAD they are technically not going to be able to resist arrest anymore... You know I think that is what Saddam Hussein and Kim Jong-Un say say too when their government forces put down anyone not doing what they are told too..
So what is the answer to control the lawless element?
It took 4 years to find and prosecute my brothers killer.
I guess they could let them run loose and kill again like the guy that killed my brother.
