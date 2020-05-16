MOSES LAKE - Ag World Support Systems founder Warren Henniger is in a coma after falling at his Moses Lake home on Friday.
Henniger’s daughter, Melanie Finch, emailed the following to the Spudsman Magazine:
“My dad (Warren) had an accident at his house yesterday — he fell outside somehow and hit his head badly. CT scan at the Moses Lake hospital showed blood on the brain. He was airlifted to Spokane. In transit, he went into a coma and had to be intubated. CT scan in Spokane showed 3x the blood on the brain. Emergency surgery followed yesterday afternoon to remove the blood. Dad is currently in ICU on a ventilator non-responsive in a coma. Praying for a miracle. Please pray that God’s heals my dad. I know he is grateful for each of you.”
Henniger is also known for founding the Ag World Golf Classic. The golf tournament is a popular fundraiser and generates a lot of donated money for the benefit of Ronald McDonald House Charities. Over the course of six years, the annual golf event has raised and donated over $400,000 and raise over $100,000 in 2019.
This year will feature two Ag World Golf Classics, one in Moses Lake and the other in Kennewick, both of which have been postponed due to coronavirus, but have been rescheduled for Aug. 11 and Aug. 13.
According to its website, AG World Support Systems is:
Ag World Support Systems is unique in the function of providing a professional inspection service focusing on agricultural commodity inspections, sampling and analysis. Ag World provides unbiased, third-party inspection for a variety of agricultural products and assists producers and processors in managing their products. Our inspections provide verification of product quality, condition and integrity, which aids producers and processors in accurate dollar transactions and maximizing performance levels.
Thoughts & prayers to Warren & his family. He’s such a genuinely nice & sincere guy! Actually got to visit with him a few months ago in Las Vegas & New Brunswick and he had no signs of slowing down! Truly loved helping growers around the world!
God bless you Warren. You are in our prayers.
