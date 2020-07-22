OLYMPIA - State and federal agencies will begin the fourth and final round of translocating mountain goats from Olympic National Park and Olympic National Forest to the northern Cascade Mountains next week.
Since September 2018, 275 mountain goats have been translocated to the northern Cascade Mountains in a partnership between the National Park Service, the Washington Department of Fish and Wildlife and the U.S. Forest Service to re-establish depleted populations of mountain goats in the Cascades while removing non-native goats from the Olympic Mountains.
The mountain goats will be released at 12 sites in the North Cascades national forests in this final round. Nine sites are in the Darrington, Preacher Mountain, Mt. Loop Highway and Snoqualmie Pass areas of the Mt. Baker-Snoqualmie National Forest. Three sites are in the Chikamin Ridge, Box Canyon and Tower Mountain areas of the Okanogan-Wenatchee National Forest.
“A project of this magnitude would be impossible without our partner agencies and the expertise and cooperation of hundreds of people, stated Olympic National Park Wildlife Branch Chief Dr. Patti Happe. “Because of this expertise and cooperation throughout the project, we anticipate reaching our objectives for capture and translocation in this final round.”
A total of 326 mountain goats have already been removed from the Olympic National Forest area, with 275 translocated to the Cascades and 16 transferred to a zoo. The remaining goats either died through capture or transport, were euthanized or lethally removed.
(1) comment
A project of this magnitude wouldn't be possible without an endless supply of taxpayers money.
How much did this cost on a per-goat basis?
