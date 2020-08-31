EPHRATA - 10 years after taking root in Grant County, Seattle-based Sabey Data Centers wanted students in need well-equipped prior to the start of school. That’s why the server farm donated 75 Chromebook computers to school districts throughout Grant County.
Sabey operates a colocation data center campus in Quincy. Sabey contributed funding to Grant PUD’s Pay-it-Forward fund with the Columbia Basin Foundation. The fund provides opportunity for Grant PUD customers to contribute to various projects benefitting the community.
"Sabey has called Grant County home for nearly 10 years and it is important to us to support the communities we operate in, especially during times of crisis," said Ryan Beebout, Sabey Central Washington General Manager. "Thanks to Grant PUD and the Columbia Basin Foundation we've been able to partner with schools in need of equipment to make sure that technology is not a barrier for kids trying to learn during this challenging time."
Corinne Isaak, Executive Director of the Columbia Basin Foundation (CBF), says, "The Columbia Basin Foundation wants to extend a big thank you to Sabey Data Centers for partnering with us on our Pay-it -Forward efforts. Their generous donation has helped our rural communities to provide access to technology during these difficult pandemic days and beyond. Sabey's charitable gift purchased 75 Chromebooks. Wow! Truly, CBF understands the phrase 'together we are better' because without the generosity of others, we wouldn't be able to accomplish our mission of improving the quality of life and shaping the future of the Columbia Basin. CBF salutes Sabey for providing such an awesome tool for students."
Per Beebout, "Sabey works hard to incorporate innovation into everything it does." In addition to this technology investment in the education of Grant County's children, Sabey also invested recently in an energy efficient cooling system in the newest building on their Quincy campus.This helped Grant PUD fulfill the requirements of Washington's Energy Independence Act (I-937) by achieving cost-effective conservation requirements required by the act.
Prior donations to the Pay-it-Forward fund have gone to support Big Bend Community College's Workforce Education Center, local food banks, education programs for kids, and Share the Warmth.
For more information on how to contribute to the Pay-it-Forward fund please contact info@ColumbiaBasinFoundation.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.