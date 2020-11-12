SNOQUALMIE - Up to 28 inches of snow is forecast to fall on the Cascade crest tonight through Friday evening, according to the WSDOT.
Heavy snow accumulation of 12 to 28 inches is expected at 3,000 feet or higher. Elevations between 2,000 and 3,000 feet could see lighter accumulations of 2 to 6 inches.
In addition, strong winds gusts as fast as 50 mph are expected to cause damage to trees and could possibly harm structures.
“Travel could be very difficult to impossible,” WSDOT stated on its website in regards to the weather event.
iFIBER ONE News will keep you posted on travel conditions over the mountain passes.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.