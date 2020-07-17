QUINCY - For the first time in decades, only the scenic backdrop will occupy the Gorge Amphitheater during a summer. Only one concert remains scheduled for 2020 after others were rescheduled or postponed.
KISS: End of the Road World Tour is apparently still on for September 19, 2020. The KISS concert was the venue’s last concert of the season.
2020 events rescheduled to 2021 include: Chris Stapleton, Santana/Earth, Wind, & Fire, Phish, Watershed, Tame Impala, Brandi Carlile/Sheryl Crow/Yola, Dave Mathews, and New Order/Pet Shop Boys. The Lumineers World Tour concert was the only event to be postponed with a new date yet to be announced.
Would-be concert-goers have been given the option to retain their tickets for 2021 or request a refund.
Last month, Live Nation announced a drive-in concert series at some of its various venues across America, but no such announcement was made specifically for the Gorge Amphitheater.
(2) comments
This way Kiss can continue to sell tickets and not issue a refund when they cancel.
Dammit. Not the pet shop boys. Not them, too?!
