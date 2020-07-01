WENATCHEE - Sweetwood Barbecue’s signature fried chicken sandwiches are in abundance this week, but for a good cause. On Sunday, all pre-ordered sandwhiches can be picked up during its Fried Chicken Sandwiches For Our Downtown event.
Spanning from noon to 2 p.m. on July 5, 100% of proceeds will be gifted to Wenatchee’s Downtown Association.
The Wenatchee Downtown Association promotes, supports, and fosters business development in the downtown through various programs.
Also supporting Sweetwood’s cause are a couple of downtown businesses, Threads-A-Clothing Boutique and Collins Fashions. Each are matching the first $1000 raised during Sunday’s special occasion.
Sweetwood’s Nashville Hot or BBQ Mayo chicken sandwiches can be purchased online at WenatcheeBBQ.com for pickup on Sunday from noon to 2 p.m.
In addition to sales, restaurant owners say all tips and any other donations will be delegated to the downtown association.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.