SOAP LAKE - A broken water main is breaking up this week’s school schedule in Soap Lake.
The mishaps is resulting in the 48 to 72 hour shutdown of the school district.
At 1 p.m. on Monday, maintenance crews spotted flooding at the school district’s softball field. Soap Lake School District Superintendent Sunshine Pray says the district isn’t sure about where the damage occurred but plan to hire crews to fix the problem over the next 48 to 72 hours. However, the cause of the break remains unknown.
Superintendent Pray says the fix will force the shutdown of all water to school district property which consists of the elementary/middle school and high school.
Flooding is a non-issue but the water shut-off is, according to Pray. She says the schools must close because of the inability to cook, use restrooms, etc.
Classes at RISE Academy will also be canceled due to lack of food service.
In addition to classes being canceled on Tuesday and Wednesday, all athletic practices as well as before-and-after-school events have been cancelled.
District officials expect students to return to class by Thursday or Friday at the latest.
The school district says it will make up the missed days at the end of the year with the last day of school slated for Tuesday, June 9 instead of Friday, June 5.
