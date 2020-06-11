On Thursday, Washington State Superintendent of Public Instruction Chris Reykdal announced the state’s intent to reopen classrooms this fall.
All students and staff will be required to wear face masks, face shields, and other protective equipment.
Face-to-face learning will span the length of a traditional school year, which is about 180 days. However, Reykdal did acknowledge that some students may be physically unable to wear particular articles of protective gear due to health issues; accommodations will be made for that select group.
Reykdal expects all school districts to reopen simultaneously with some exceptions. Districts will be able to decide at their own discretion as far as how to reintegrate students into classrooms. Reykdal says school districts have the option to implement rotating or split schedules to reduce large groups, allow younger grades to return to the classroom due to need while older grades continue online learning, or have all students return at the same time.
Reykdal added that face-to-face learning will resume as soon as summer classes begin.
As far as school athletics are concerned, Reykdal says a decision on fall sports is pending as the state continues to work with WIAA officials.
School transportation will resume as normal. All bus drivers and students will be required to wear protective equipment to and from school. Plexiglas will be installed on buses to provide more protection.
Reykdal says the pause in classroom learning has allowed educators to step back and reassess how to improve Washington’s educational system.
Moses Lake School Superintendent Josh Meek says the news regarding the state’s decision to reopen schools was encouraging.
"We are eager to develop a plan to get our students back in school. We have a very collaborative relationship with the Grant County Health District that will aid in creating a plan to meet our needs. Our commitments include keeping everyone healthy, safe, and learning. Our students need to be in school. We are confident that our staff team will have a plan of action by the month's end."
