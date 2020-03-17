WENATCHEE - After a conversation with the North Central Educational Service District (NCESD), we now know what to expect as far as graduation dates go and when kids will be released from school for the academic year.
On Tuesday, iFIBER ONE News spoke to NCESD Superintendent Michelle Price, who disclosed the state’s directive on when to end the 2019-2020 academic year at all public K-12 schools. Price says schools will be allowed to make up days through June 19. School schedules and the number of make-up days will vary depending on a school district’s initial schedule.
In the interim between now and April 24, schools are working with seniors to ensure that they get the credits and classes needed to graduate and go on to college. Graduation dates will also vary per school district.
Other adjustment made at all school districts include early implementation of summer-modeled nutrition and food programs, daycare for kids of all police, fire, EMS and medical personnel and at-home educational resources.
The North Central Educational Service District oversees all public schools in Grant, Douglas, Okanogan and Chelan counties.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.