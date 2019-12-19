MOSES LAKE - Grant County’s Interagency Narcotics Enforcement team busted an alleged drug house early Wednesday morning near Moses Lake for the second time in less than two months.
INET and the Moses Lake Regional Tactical Response Team served a search warrant at a property located at 7906 Stanley Road Northeast and reportedly seized methamphetamine, cash and a stolen vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office.
The tactical response team was used as a precaution as past incidents at the home involved firearms.
Andrew J. Gilbert Jr., 38, and Pete Lopez, 36, were both booked into Grant County Jail for possession of meth with intent to deliver in a school zone.
Gilbert was previously arrested Nov. 10 during a raid of the Stanley Road Road home, where police reportedly seized meth, psilocybin mushrooms, illegal marijuana and at least one stolen firearm, according to Moses Lake police. Police later served a search warrant on Gilbert’s vehicle and allegedly found more than a pound of meth and $8,000.
Mr. Gilbert is anything but an amazing person... He deserves life, get this scumbag, waste of oxygen off the streets, he must be working with the police, cuz they let him go every time,. If anyone else got caught with a pound of meth, we would already be in prison
Difference between A civilian & any & ALL LAW ENFORCEMENT!!
US CIVILIANS GO TO JAIL..
WHILE THE (Ones who "PROTECT" & 2 :SERVE" are FALSE TEST-A-LYING!!
MR. GILBERT IS AN AMAZING PERSON!!
NOONE HEARS ABOUT THE SH@T THE COPS BEING ,ARRESTED & LORD KNOWS THE LAW PHUCKS UP!
BUT NOONE IS WILLING TO MAKE A COMMENT ON THAT SH÷T. JUST QUICK TO JUDGE, W/ COMMENT!!
Andy Gilbert has been in a lot of trouble the last few months. He obviously has a serious problem, maybe they'll just keep him this time.
