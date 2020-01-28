MOSES LAKE - Allison Williams was sworn as Moses Lake’s new city manager during Monday’s city council meeting.
Williams, the city’s first female city manager, took her oath of office to start the meeting. Williams had been the executive services director in Wenatchee since 2005, serving as the mayor’s chief of staff. Williams was with the city since 1998, starting as a community planner. Prior to her time with the city of Wenatchee, Williams was the executive director of the Wenatchee Downtown Association for more than six years.
Williams replaces former City Manager John Williams (no relation) who resigned in June amid discrimination and workplace harassment claims.
The city council also took a moment to thank outgoing interim City Manager Kevin Fuhr, who will now return to his police chief duties. Mayor David Curnel presented Fuhr with a plaque of appreciation for serving as city manager.
“As most of you know, we’ve gone through some pretty difficult times here,” Curnel stated. “We lost our city manager and deputy city manager within just a few days of each other.”
Fuhr was named interim city manager in May after John Williams was placed on paid administrative leave.
Former mayor and current city councilmember Karen Liebrecht also presented Fuhr with a gift bag and restaurant gift certificate from the city council.
“You left your first love, the police department, to give us what we needed most at the most-needed time,” Liebrecht told Fuhr.
Fuhr served the role as city manager during Monday’s meeting. Williams will take over the responsibilities at the next council meeting in February.
