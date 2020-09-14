Air experts on Washington’s Smoke Blog say the weather system that was supposed to carry some of the smoke out of our state and improve air quality isn’t doing what it was supposed to.
As of Monday morning, the air quality in Wenatchee, East Wenatchee, and Mattawa are ‘hazardous’ according to the air quality satellite map provided by Air Quality Now.
The remaining areas spanning from Connell, to Othello, Moses Lake, Ephrata, Soap Lake, and other areas nearby are considered to have ‘very unhealthy’ air quality.
As for the rest of the state, the cleanest air is ‘unhealthy.’ According to the Washington Department of Ecology’s smoke forecast, air quality will improve slightly on Tuesday for select stretches of areas outside of the upper Columbia Basin and north central Washington.
(4) comments
https://www.seattletimes.com/seattle-news/crisis-within-a-crisis-already-endangered-by-covid-19-farmworkers-and-employers-face-new-threat-from-wildfires/
"Our weather system.....isn't doing what it's supposed to do"?
Who is in charge to enforce that one?
We "play god" in everything else.
Our Governor said about the fires, "this isn't the hand of God" but who is in control of this "new chaos"
Who will save us? A Democrat? A Republican?
Only Jesus saves.
And I'm sorry for a lot of things but not sorry we have A Saviour.
Trump Clan Saviour
https://images.app.goo.gl/1fJDwBnaF4mQP7uu7
Fortunately the Trump Reign of Terror is
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.