MOSES LAKE - Grant County Animal Outreach is holding its annual fundraising dinner on Saturday, Feb. 8 in Moses Lake.
The annual Spayghetti dinner and fundraiser is from 6 p.m. to 11 p.m. at the Big Bend Community College ATEC Building. Tickets are $10 for adults and $5 for children under age 5, according to organizers.
Tickets are available online here: https://form.jotform.com/200165290081950
All proceeds from the event go to the animal outreach nonprofit.
Grant County Animal Outreach has been in operation since 2007 and provides care for displaced pets in Grant County, providing shelter for 200 to 400 cats and dogs per month.
For more information or other ways to support the organization, call 509-762-9616 or go to www.grantcountyanimaloutreach.com.
