MOSES LAKE - “The New Roaring 20s” is the theme of this year’s Moses Lake Business Expo returning Tuesday.
The annual expo is from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. in the Commercial Building at the Grant County Fairgrounds. The event is free to attend and is open to the public. Attendees are encouraged to dress in 1920s attire.
The expo gives people a chance to network with central Washington businesses and industry representatives. More than 50 businesses are scheduled to attend. The event also includes a scavenger hunt and giveaways from participating businesses and sponsors.
The annual expo is one of the largest business-to-business trade and networking shows in central Washington.
For more information, contact the Moses Lake Chamber of Commerce at 509-765-7888 our visit www.moseslake.com.
