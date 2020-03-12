OTHELLO - The annual Othello Sandhill Crane Festival has been canceled, according to the festival organizing committee.
The decision was made Wednesday after a meeting with Adams County commissioners and Grant and Adams County Health Officer Dr. Alexander Brzezny, who recommended canceling the festival due to concerns over COVID-19. The festival was scheduled to return for the 23rd year March 20-22.
“We know this will disappoint many who’ve looked forward to this festival,” organizers stated. “We are deeply disappointed as well, but the health of the greater community is too important to risk. The festival would not have allowed for adequate social distancing measures, which are now regarded as critical to slowing the virus’ spread.”
Organizers say full refunds will be issued for anyone who had preordered tickets. Some people who already canceled their tickets “made the thoughtful and very much appreciate decision to donate the amount of their ticket purchase for the festival,” organizers stated.
The festival organization is a nonprofit that has depleted reserve funds and incurred debt preparing for the festival.
Organizers anticipate the festival returning in 2021.
