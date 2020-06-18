MOSES LAKE - Another 20 COVID-19 cases were confirmed Thursday in Grant County. The number of confirmed cases in the county during the pandemic is at 387.
Thursday’s cases come from Mattawa, Moses Lake, Quincy, Soap Lake and Warden, according to the Grant County Health District. Test turnaround time was one to two days. The health district continues to investigate exposure settings.
Three more Grant County residents who tested positive for COVID-19 are now hospitalized. The total patients hospitalized is up to eight.
The health district continues to urge people to wear face coverings while in public to limit the spread of the virus if the community wants to move to Phase 3. Between June 2 and June 16, there has been 114 cases confirmed in the county.
During a Thursday press briefing, health district staff said they can’t guarantee that Grant County won’t move back to Phase 1, which would require a recommendation from the county health officer or a decision from the state secretary of health. But the health district remains focused on getting the county to Phase 3 and that move forward comes back to “community masking.”
“It’s an easy intervention that we really need to see our community be more comfortable with,” health district staff said. “We get asked a lot about what we are doing to limit the spread of COVID-19 in our county and the answer is, a lot. We work to quickly isolate positive cases and quarantine their close contacts. We try to figure out where cases were exposed to prevent additional cases. We work with all kinds of businesses who want to make their facilities the safest they can be for both employees and customers. We try to educate the public on best practices to prevent the spread of the disease.”
“We can’t do this alone though,” staff added. “We need your help to limit illness in your community and to protect vulnerable populations. Are you wearing a face covering any time you’re in public? Are you avoiding group gatherings” if you feel sick, are you staying home? If we have asked you to isolate or quarantine, are you staying home? What are you doing to help us slow the illness in your community and especially to protect the most vulnerable population?
The Grant County health officer continues to push for businesses to require face coverings. The state Department of Labor and Industries also requires most employees in the state to wear face coverings while on the job.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 26
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 88 (+2)
- Moses Lake: 121 (+12)
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 5
- Quincy: 103 (+2)
- Royal City: 20
- Soap Lake: 13 (+3)
- Warden: 9 (+1)
Statewide, more than 27,100 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,245 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
(6) comments
They can threaten us all they want with moving back to Phase 1. Nobody will follow it if they do.
Some people refuse to wear masks because they don't want to. Unless you are going to arrest people for not wearing them, the threats on the individual level have no real teeth.
While I agree encouraging people to make good health decisions (like wearing a mask) is something the health department should do, any and all threats are counterproductive and ineffective. Telling people what to do will backfire, and cause even less compliance with the guidelines.
There is a large constituency in our community, myself included, that believes our governor and local health departments should not have as much unchecked power as they do. The harder they push, the more political will there will be to change that.
How about they fine them like they fine people for not wearing a seatbelt? At least with a seatbelt you are mostly just endangering yourself. No one said anything about arresting, which would make no sense at all anyway.
What happens if someone refuses to pay the fine in your scenario? Governmental power always comes down to the monopolization of force. Assault someone? They send men with guns. Commit wire fraud? They send men with guns. Don't pay your taxes? They send men with guns. At the end of the day, the only thing that government has to enforce laws is the use of coercive force by people with guns sent to arrest you.
Refusing to mask or follow distancing and gathering guidelines is like drunk driving.
They endanger themselves and others and say, "I can drive however I want, you just look out for me or stay home so I don't hit you."
Sure, 95% of the time the drunks get around without causing damage. What if half your town was drunk, or more? And you had to drive to and from work? Who should pay for the damage they do?
Aw, the drunk sideswiped my car. Freedom!
What do YOU think of drunk drivers? Want them on the road where you live and work?
Ammon were you ever accused of being logical?
You make a pretty good point but people not wearing a mask aren't going around coughing into people's faces and saying if you don't like it then stay away. I guarantee that the masks aren't the problem, but more so practicing good hand washing. Being cognizant of what you touch and when you washed your hands before you eat or touch your face is far more effective then wearing a mask. Don't go around licking door handles or gas pumps and you'll probably be alright.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.