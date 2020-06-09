MOSES LAKE - Another five COVID-19 cases were confirmed Tuesday in Grant County as the county now has 255 confirmed cases.
Tuesday’s cases include four residents in Moses Lake and one in Royal City, according to the Grant County Health District. Two cases are household contacts of a previously confirmed case. The other three cases have no known link to a confirmed case.
An estimated 172 cases are pending test results. Of the 255 confirmed cases, three patients are hospitalized and 124 are listed as recovered.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 17
- Grand Coulee/Electric City: 2
- Mattawa: 57
- Moses Lake: 67
- Rural Othello (within Grant County): 3
- Quincy: 86
- Royal City: 13
- Soap Lake: 4
- Warden: 6
Statewide, more than 24,354 people have tested positive for the virus and at least 1,176 people have died, according to the state Department of Health.
