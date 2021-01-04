SNOQUALMIE - Another winter storm is on the way in the Cascades with up to a foot of snow possible on mountain passes.
A Winter Storm Warning is in effect through midnight on Monday, according to the National Weather Service in Spokane.
Between 7 and 13 inches of new snow is expected on Blewett and Stevens Pass. Up to 15 inches of snow is forecast for Snoqualmie Pass, with the heaviest snow expect throughout the morning and additional snow showers in the afternoon.
An Avalanche Warning has also been issued through 6 p.m. Monday along the east slopes of the central Cascades from Lake Chelan to Interstate 90.
(1) comment
Even with all this new snow, Inslee will still be a huge disappointment.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.