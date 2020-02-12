EAST WENATCHEE - The convenience of traveling out of the Wenatchee Valley by air is apparently paying dividends at Pangborn Memorial Airport in East Wenatchee. 2019 marked another record-breaking year for the airport with 127,967 passengers recorded. In addition, the airport had a record-setting month with 12,692 passengers in December. Chelan-Douglas Regional Port Authority officials say with added flights via Alaska Airlines, flights have increase over 11% since 2015.
“Alaska continues to be a strong partner by adding more flights to serve visitors, residents and businesses”, said Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority President Rory Turner. “
Alaska Airlines has three charters that fly in and out of East Wenatchee daily and four times per day during peak travel times.
“As we continue to pursue non-stop service to the Bay Area and other destinations, continuing to use the expanded Seattle service is the best way to secure additional air service”, said Chelan Douglas Regional Port Authority, Director of Airports, Trent Moyers.
The Airport was awarded a $750,000 grant in 2018 which has been matched by $400,000 in local pledges to secure non-stop air service to the Bay Area. The airport continues to hold meetings with several interested airlines.
