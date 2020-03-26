MOSES LAKE - Another six new cases of COVID-19 have been confirmed in Grant County, bringing the total to 39 with four patients currently hospitalized.
Two of the new cases are Quincy residents, two are from Ephrata and two are from Moses Lake, according to the Grant County Health District, which also reported 32 probable cases. About 150 cases are pending test results.
Confirmed cases by city:
- Coulee City: 0
- Ephrata: 4
- Grand Coulee: 0
- Mattawa: 6
- Moses Lake: 6
- Quincy: 22
- Royal City: 1
- Soap Lake: 0
- Warden: 0
“During our investigations with confirmed cases, we have noticed that many patients started their illness with milder, less obvious symptoms of COVID-19 such as fatigue, muscle aches, stomach ache and headache,” health district officials stated. “We are asking everyone to please pay attention to any symptoms that are out of the ordinary. Consider calling your healthcare provider for advice and out of an abundance of caution, please stay home and avoid others. People can be contagious even with mild symptoms or no symptoms at all.”
The Adams County Health Department also reported two new cases on Thursday. All three cases in Adams County are in Othello. Chelan County currently has 10 cases while Douglas County is reporting five cases.
Statewide, more than 3,200 cases have been confirmed, with at least 147 deaths, according to the state Department of Health.
