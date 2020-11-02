ELLENSBURG - On Saturday, a local sect of the activist movement known as Antifa, doled out candy to passersby in downtown Ellensburg on Halloween.
The gesture was a formal event known as ‘Cantifa: Anti-fascists supporting the communist notion that everyone deserves free candy.’
Sponsored by the Activist Arts Collective, the event took place during the Ellensburg downtown farmer’s market.
KIMA reports that the activists handing out candy were dressed in all black. The candy offerings were reportedly a way to bring attention to the need for safeguarding the lives of those they feel are treated as second class citizens in America.
KIMA says it noticed that some who passed by Anitifa’s display looked displeased prompting an explanation from the group who stated that many misunderstood why they were there.
The Antifia member who spoke with KIMA says Antifa is an idea, not an organization.
"This is another example of community outreach which we've been doing every market for weeks and on the corner for the last 151 days," the masked, unidentified man said. "We're speaking up for separated families, speaking up for black lives.”
The spokesperson told KIMA that they are leaderless, but there is a mutual understanding that the people who gather with them know that they want to keep Ellensburg peaceful.
(3) comments
Casing the area for escape routes after rioting and looting on Nov 3rd?
Dipshit.
To bad there wasn't Klansmen across the street handing out candy too.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.