FILE - In this July 27, 2020, file photo, Nurse Kathe Olmstead, right, gives a volunteer an injection as a study of a possible COVID-19 vaccine, developed by the National Institutes of Health and Moderna Inc., gets underway in Binghamton, N.Y. A new poll released Wednesday, Dec. 9, from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research, find only about half of Americans are ready to roll up their sleeves for COVID-19 vaccines even as states frantically prepare to begin months of vaccinations that could end the pandemic. (AP Photo/Hans Pennink, File)